Abhishek Banerjee's PA arrives at ED office for questioning in school job case

Kolkata, Oct 16 Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's personal assistant, Sumit Roy arrrived at the the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) office here on Monday for questioning in the cash-for-school-job case in West Bengal.

Sources said that Roy reached the office located in the central government office complex in Salt Lake at around 12.30 p.m.

He has also challenged the ED summons and the hearing is scheduled for later in the day.

The sources said that Roy's questioning is in connection with a corporate entity whose name surfaced in course of ithe ED probe.

Last week, Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Narula Banerjee was interrogated by the ED for a marathon eight hours. She was summoned in connection to her role as the erstwhile director of the corporate entity.

The probe agency had also summoned Abhishek Banerjee’s parents, but they did not appear.

The Trinamool general secretary has been questioned by the ED and also by the CBI in its parallel probe into the case.

He had recently submitted hard copies of documents related to his assets and property to the central agency sleuths.

