Abusing PM Modi is in Congress' DNA: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], April 30 : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hit out at Congress on Sunday and said that abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the party's DNA.

The Finance Minister said that the more Congress abuses the Prime Minister, the more strongly the public will stand with him.

"Abusing the PM is in Congress's DNA. On one hand, Rahul Gandhi talks about opening a love shop, while on the other hand, his party president calls PM Modi a poisonous snake. The more the Congress abuses PM Modi, the more strongly the public will stand with him. Whenever Congress feels that they cannot defeat anyone, they shower abuse over him in the same manner", Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman further said, "Congress wanted to set an agenda and focus on the First Family. Jairam Ramesh's statement only shows the mindset of the Congress party as it only believes in abusing and abusing and is full of hatred."

Union Finance Minister while interacting with the media on the occasion of the completion of the 100th episode of PM's Mann Ki Baat program said that 'Mann Ki Baat' is not politics, it has no politics or agenda. "In this program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also listens to the people's 'Mann Ki Baat'. He has listened to the voices of such people or raised the issue of 'Mann ki Baat' whom no one knew. Such people have got Padma Shri and many other awards which are never mentioned anywhere. Prime Minister Modi really listens to people's 'Mann Ki Baat'. 'Mann Ki Baat' reaches the people. It is our good fortune that we have got the opportunity to work in the midst of such a Pradhan Sevak", she added.

While asked about wrestlers protesting continuously for the last 8 days at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the Finance Minister said, "If you listen to all the episodes of PM's Mann Ki Baat, he has raised every issue. It is not a matter of any one class, but every important issue has been discussed."

