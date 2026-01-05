Accurate voter list prepared through SIR strongest foundation of democracy: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Deoghar/Dumka (Jharkhand), Jan 5 Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India Gyanesh Kumar on Monday said that an accurate voter list is the strongest foundation of democracy and the inclusion of even a single non-citizen in the electoral roll is against the Constitution.

Speaking to the media after interacting with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in Deoghar and Dumka districts of Jharkhand, the CEC said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has already been initiated in 12 states to safeguard the sanctity of the democratic process and will be implemented across the country in the coming days.

He emphasised that the festival of democracy -- the general elections -- can be celebrated meaningfully only based on a completely accurate voter list.

During his two-day visit to Jharkhand’s two districts, Gyanesh Kumar held detailed discussions with BLOs on the electoral process, purification of voter rolls, and measures to ensure transparent and fair voting.

He explained that the SIR process is simple, transparent, and provides ample opportunity for citizens to file claims and objections even after the draft voter list is prepared at the district level.

He added that individuals who are unable to participate at that stage are given an additional month for inspection and appeal. The SIR process will also be implemented in Jharkhand in the future, he said.

Addressing the BLO interaction programme at Shri Shri Mohananand Vidyalaya in Tapovan, Deoghar, the CEC described Booth Level Officers as the invisible heroes of democracy.

He said that just as an accurate voter list is the foundation of democracy, BLOs are its backbone.

Reiterating the Election Commission’s commitment, he said the objective is to ensure that no eligible Indian citizen is left out of the electoral rolls.

Referring to challenges faced during earlier door-to-door verification exercises, Gyanesh Kumar noted that BLOs previously did not have official identity cards, often leading to suspicion among residents.

He said the Election Commission of India has now issued official identity cards to BLOs to address this issue.

The CEC also said he closely reviewed electoral preparedness in Jharkhand during his visit and expressed confidence that whenever the intensive revision programme is announced in the state, it will be conducted with complete transparency and fairness.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor