Accused absconding for 21 years arrested in Hyderabad

The accused, who had been absconding for 21 years in a case filed at Ambajogai police station, was arrested by a team from the local crime branch in Hyderabad. He changed his identity and lived in different places. Section 479 (b), 489 (a), 489 (d), 420, 201, 34 against Simon Baburao Kodikar (46, resident of Lalwadi Bidar, Chitapur district, Gulbarga) in a case of fraud related to counterfeit notes in 1997 at Ambajogai city police station was filed. However, he had been absconding for several days.

The Special Inspector General of Police (SIG) of Aurangabad constituency had reviewed the wanted and absconding accused during the district's annual inspection. He had given instructions to reduce the number on Beed district records. Accordingly, the Superintendent of Police had instructed all the police stations in the district and the local crime branch to arrest the wanted and absconding accused. In that connection, a police operation is underway in the district. On January 28, local crime branch police inspectors learned from an undercover informant that accused Simon Baburao Kodikar was in Hyderabad. A team from the local crime branch was dispatched accordingly. While going to Hyderabad, the accused was identified at Lingampally railway station, Hyderabad. The team set a trap and arrested Simon Kodikar on January 31.