Accused who shot dead Atiq Ahmed, brother ‘jobless, addicted to drugs

Atiq Ahmed, who was under police escort, was talking to reporters when a gun was pulled close to his head in Prayagraj, also known as Allahabad. After the shots were fired on Saturday night, three men who had been posing as journalists quickly surrendered and were taken into custody.Ahmed's teenage son was shot dead by police days earlier.

Yagya Tiwari, the father of Lavlesh Tiwari, one of the killers of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf claimed that said his son was jobless and a drug addict.He is my son. We saw the incident on TV. We are not aware of the actions of Lavlesh nor do we have anything to do with this. He never lived here and neither was he involved in our family affairs. He did not tell us anything. He came here five to six days ago. We have not been on talking terms with him for years. There is already a case registered against him. He was jailed in that case," Yagya Tiwari told reporters.Besides Lavlesh Tiwari, the other two killers, Arun Maurya and Sunny, have been detained by the UP Police soon after the shooting incident.