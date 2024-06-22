Acharya Laxmikant Dixit Dies: Chief Priest of Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony Passes Away at 86

Acharya Laxmikant Dixit, the chief priest who had performed the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, passed away on Saturday morning. According to his family members, Dixit, aged 86, had been unwell for the past few days. His final rites are scheduled to take place at Manikarnika Ghat.

काशी के प्रकांड विद्वान एवं श्री राम जन्मभूमि प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के मुख्य पुरोहित, वेदमूर्ति, आचार्य श्री लक्ष्मीकांत दीक्षित जी का गोलोकगमन अध्यात्म व साहित्य जगत की अपूरणीय क्षति है।



संस्कृत भाषा व भारतीय संस्कृति की सेवा हेतु वे सदैव स्मरणीय रहेंगे।



The consecration of Lord Ram's idol at the Ayodhya temple occurred on January 22 during a ceremony officiated by Prime Minister Modi.

Pandit Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit, an 86-year-old scholar renowned in Vedic ritualism ('karmkand'), led a group of priests during the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ramlalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, in January. Selected by authorities, Dixit headed a team of 121 scholars representing all branches of the Vedas from across India to officiate the solemn Ramlalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

