'Achhe din' is poll time deception of BJP, says Priyanka
By ANI | Published: February 22, 2022 02:02 PM2022-02-22T14:02:30+5:302022-02-22T14:10:29+5:30
The Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today tweeted "Achhe din" is just a deception of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) in times of elections.
"As soon as the elections get over, expensive days will become a problem for the people," said Vadra.
She added, "The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) may double and that of petrol-diesel will increase as well."
The Congress leader alleged that the ruling government has no plans to fight inflation.
( With inputs from ANI )
