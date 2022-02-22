'Achhe din' is poll time deception of BJP, says Priyanka

The Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today tweeted "Achhe din" is just a deception of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) in times of elections.

"As soon as the elections get over, expensive days will become a problem for the people," said Vadra.

She added, "The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) may double and that of petrol-diesel will increase as well."

The Congress leader alleged that the ruling government has no plans to fight inflation.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor