ACME Solar Holdings IPO Allotment Status: How to Check Details Online and Latest GMP Details

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd shares will be allotted to lucky bidders Today, November 11 (Monday), after the issue was subscribed 2.75 times on its final day of bidding on Friday, November 8. The Rs 2,900 crore Initial public offering (IPO) of the solar company based in Gurugram received bids for over 16 crore shares against 5.82 crore shares on offer. The issue had a price band of Rs 275 to Rs 289 per share.

ACME Solar Holdings IPO witnessed varied demand across all categories. The retail sector was subscribed 3.1 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category also saw a high response of 3.54 times.

The listing of shares will take place on November 13 i.e on Wednesday. Those who have subscribed to the issue can check their allotment status online on the official website of the registrar for the issue, KFin Technologies Limited. ACME Solar Holdings IPO allotment status can also be check on the BSE website.

How to Check ACME Solar IPO Allotment Status On Kfin Technologies

1. Visit the official website of Kfin Technologies at evault.kfintech.com/ipostatus

2. Select the IPO name from the dropdown menu.

3. Bidders can check their allotment status by entering the Application number, PAN number or DP client ID.

4. Press the Submit button.

5. The allotment status will be shown in the window.

How to Check ACME Solar IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website

1. Visit the official website of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

2. Click on the 'Investors' option.

3. On the 'Investor Services' dropdown, click on 'Status of Issue Application'.

4. Click on 'Application Status Check'.

5. From the 'Issue Name' dropdown, choose ACME Solar Holdings Limited.

6. Fill in the required details, including the 'Issue Name'.

7. Enter the PAN number and click on Search to view the status.

According to grey market premium activities, ACME Solar's shares are commanding a flat GMP in the official market. GMP is likely to list at a discounted price, and the company is likely to make its market debut at a price of Rs 288.