Act against erring headmasters for delaying teachers' retirement dues: Calcutta HC

Kolkata, Feb 10 A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Friday, directed the state education department to initiate departmental proceedings against the erring headmasters in state-run schools if there are lapses in delaying the retirement benefits of the teachers.

While passing the order, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha observed that often it is seen that the payment in retirement benefits of teachers is delayed because of the lapses on the part of the school authorities that they retired from.

"In such cases initiate departmental proceedings against the headmasters of the school concerned," Justice Mantha directed the district inspectors of schools on Friday.

He also observed that in several cases related to the matter of delays in payment of retirement benefits to teachers it has been noticed that the reluctance of the headmasters concerned in pursuing the related paperwork was the reason for the delay.

"Why the retired teachers will suffer because of the casual approach of a section of the headmasters. It is high time that the district inspectors of schools act against such headmasters. Otherwise, such a lackadaisical approach will continue. It is not acceptable that the teachers will not get their retirement benefits in time after serving the educational institutions for years," Justice Mantha said.

This is not the first time that Justice Mantha had given such strong reactions in this matter. On February 3, the district magistrates and district inspectors of schools faced his wrath for the same reason.

"The teachers were involved in the noble task of distribution of knowledge. In such a situation, it is unfortunate that the teachers are facing unnecessary delay in getting their retirement benefits after cessation of their service lives. The matter should be looked at seriously. What are you all doing? The court refuses to accept such an approach from your end.

"The teachers cannot suffer because of the delay on your part in transfer of necessary files from one department to another. You should act fast in clearing their dues. Why are you harassing the teachers by delaying their retirement benefit payments year after year? What will you do if similar things happen with you in the days to come?" he questioned on that day.

