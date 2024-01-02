Action against 12 La Martiniere teachers for anti-college activities

Lucknow, Jan 2 In an unprecedented move, 12 teachers of the prestigious La Martiniere College have been charge-sheeted for their involvement in ‘anti-college activity’, which are not in sync with their service rules.

These teachers have been given 15 days to file a written reply for further action, said an official of the disciplinary authority of La Martiniere College, Lucknow.

The action against the teachers was taken as per the procedure laid down in the service and conduct rules for employees of the college, he added.

Principal, Carlyle McFarland said, “The allegations against the said members of the staff are serious in nature. They have indulged in indiscipline, misconduct and hooliganism on the campus. This does not augur well for the College, especially at a time when a change in top administration in the College is anticipated.”

The teachers were accused of locking the doors of the principal’s office and pasting a letter from the divisional commissioner, Roshan Jacob on the doors of the office, wherein she had written to the chief secretary of the state for directions on how the College would be administered, following the superannuation of the principal on December 12, 2023 .

Earlier, one of the teachers had called a condolence meeting of the staff at short notice due to death of a colleague in a road accident.

The meeting was called off by the principal, Carlyle McFarland, but a section of the staff went ahead with the meeting.

