"Action will be taken", says Minister Khachariyawas after unclaimed cash seized by police in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 21 : Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on late Saturday night said no one will be spared, a day after state police seized unclaimed cash worth crores and a gold bar from a government building here.

Speaking to the media in Jaipur, Khachariyawas said, "Action will be taken against those officials who were involved. Rajasthan Police has seized the cash and will not spare anyone. If anyone is found doing wrong, whether, in the Centre or Rajasthan government, they will face the consequences".

Police on Friday seized over Rs 2.31 crores in cash and 1 kg of gold biscuits from a basement of the government office in Jaipur and detained eight people for questioning, a senior official said.

"More than Rs 2.31 crores cash and about 1 kg of gold biscuits have been found in a bag kept in a cupboard at the basement of the Yojana Bhawan, a Government Office in Jaipur," Anand Kumar Srivastava, Police Commissioner, Jaipur said on Friday.

"Under 102 CrPC, police have seized these notes and a team has been found to investigate this matter," Srivastava said.

"Around 7-8 people from the department have been detained for questioning,' he said.

He said that CCTV footage will be analyzed to get any clue in this case, adding that a detailed investigation has been initiated. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also been informed regarding the same, he said.

