Active Covid cases in country dips to 14,493

New Delhi [India], May 15 : India logged 801 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said Union Health Minister on Monday.

The active cases dipped to 14,493 in the last 24 hours from 15, 515 cases reported on Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare bulletin informed.

The country reported 1,815 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, total Covid recoveries stand at 4,44,35,204. The active caseload is 0.03 per cent of the total reported cases.

With 55,636 covid tests being conducted in the last 24 hours, the total tests conducted in the country have increased to 92.86 crore said the Union Health Ministry's bulletin.

A total of 220.66 crore Vaccine doses (95.21 crores Second Doses and 22.87 crore Precaution Doses) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive with 367 doses being administered in the last 24 hours.

The recovery Rate currently stands at 98.78 per cent, the Daily positivity rate at 1.11 per cent and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.11 per cent said the Union health ministry.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recently announced that the COVID-19 pandemic is over as a global health emergency.

However, the viral load and emergence of any new variant still need to be monitored, said Dr Rakesh Mishra, director of Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS) on May 8.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Mishra said, "Corona is already in the endemic stage. The level of infection we saw recently from Bengaluru data was more significant than the third wave and would have had a big problem. However, it did not happen because of vaccination, or hybrid immunity. Clinically, the virus is more infectious, but less harmful as it affects the body like the common cold."

