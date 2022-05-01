Actor-turned politician Suresh Gopi attends AMMA's program after 25 years

Malayalam actor and former Rajya Sabha MP of BJP, Suresh Gopi, has attended a programme of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) in Kochi after a long hiatus of 25 years.

The actor was the chief guest of Unarvu, a programme of health check-up camp and a gathering of members. He didn't attend any of AMMA's programmes after 1997 following a dispute.

AMMA's official Facebook page has posted some photos of the programme where his colleagues received him by draping a shawl but he didn't react to any of the queries of media related to AMMA and the case registered against former MLA PC George.

A dispute that broke out after AMMA's 'Arabian Dreams' programme in 1997 forced him to stay away from the organisation.

Suresh Gopi assured AMMA that the person who organised the show will give five lakh rupees to AMMA after the show. But the organiser couldn't give that because of some financial issues. Thereafter, in the meeting of AMMA, he was criticised for this. After this, AMMA issued a notice to Suresh Gopi that he should give two lakh rupees to AMMA. After that, he announced that he will not be in touch with AMMA anymore.

( With inputs from ANI )

