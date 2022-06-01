Actress abduction case: Dileep, prosecution spar over time, HC to decide

Kochi, June 1 Arguments raged in the Kerala High Court on Wednesday on the 2017 actress abduction case, in which actor Dileep is an accused, over more time for the police to complete its probe.

While Dileep's side argued that there is nothing in the case and enough time has already been given for the probe team, and they should not be given more to file their final charge sheet, the prosecution argued that since a multitude of documents, messages and voice messages have to be scrutinised, they need more time.

After hearing both the sides, the court posted the case for orders for a later date.

In a related development, award-winning dubbing artiste Bhagyalekshmi who was seen with the victim when the latter went to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his office last week, on Wednesday came down heavily on the trial court which is hearing the case, claiming that the verdict has already been written and all what is happening is "nothing but a drama".

"The only thing left is when is the verdict going to come and the sad reality is there seems to be different yardsticks of justice, one for the rich and the mighty and another for the ordinary people," she said.

