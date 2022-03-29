Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC rejects bail plea of prime accused Pulsar Suni

Kerala High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Sunil NS alias Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the 2017 actress assault case.

A single bench of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan rejected the bail plea.

The petitioner contended that there are security threats inside the prison, however, the Court observed that the bail cannot be granted at this stage.

The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car by a group of men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. She later escaped.

