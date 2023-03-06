Actress rape case: Kerala HC yet again denies bail to prime accused

Kochi, March 6 The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea moved by Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the 2017 actress assault case, in which Malayalam actor Dileep is also an accused.

This is the second time that the High Court has denied bail to Suni who has been in jail since his arrest soon after the incident occurred near here in 2017.

The actress was abducted and driven around Kochi- the commercial capital of the state and sexually assaulted. The act was also filmed and later she was let off.

The court after hearing the bail plea pointed out that even if the accused has spent six years behind bars and the trial hasn't concluded, bail can only be granted after considering the gravity of the offences alleged to have been committed by him.

The court also said that the evidence given by the beleaguered actress prima facie showed that the incident was brutal in nature.

"There are some decisions that say that the gravity of the offences have to be considered as well.... prima facie the evidence of the victim...how brutal it is," the single-judge remarked.

Suni last year moved the Supreme Court after he was denied bail by the Kerala High, but the apex court too refused to grant him bail saying that it saw no reason to interfere with the Kerala High Court order refusing bail.

The apex court, however, said that if the trial is not concluded within a reasonable time, Suni may renew his bail application before the High Court and hence he approached the High Court.

The trial in the case is currently underway at the Principal Sessions Court at Ernakulam.



sg/uk/

