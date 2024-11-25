Adani Bribery Case, Waqf Bill Likely to Spark Uproar as Winter Session of Parliament Begins Today

The winter session of Parliament will begin today, Monday. Opposition members are expected to create uproar in the house over the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill, Manipur violence, and Adani Group bribery allegations by US authorities. The session will take place from November 25 to December 20, with several bills slated for introduction and 19 sittings.

Several bills will be introduced during the 19-day session, including the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, the Bills of Lading Bill, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill.

Ahead of winter session, the Central government held an all-party meeting on Sunday, November 24, where Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh appealed to all parties to cooperate in ensuring the smooth functioning of House during the session.

Also Read | Nirmala Sitharaman to move bills to amend banking laws in the Parliament winter session today.

Congress-led INDIA bloc demanded to take up the bribery allegations against the Adani group for discussion. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the respective business advisory committees of both Houses will decide on the agenda for the session.

Ahead of the session, Opposition members of Parliament scheduled a meeting at 10 am today to discuss the further course and strategy before the commencement of the winter session. Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and demanded a discussion on the issue of an indictment of Gautam Adani.

#ParliamentWinterSession | Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and demands discussion on the issue of indictment of Gautam Adani



"The Modi government's silence on this matter undermines India's integrity, economy, and global reputation.… pic.twitter.com/aFsis9shY9 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2024

"The Modi government's silence on this matter undermines India's integrity, economy, and global reputation. Accountability must be ensured. Prime minister must answer the questions on his friendship with Adani & Adani scandal," reads the notice.

Congress MP Manish Tewari also gave an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha, demanding discussion on the "impact on India as a business destination and the robustness of our regulatory and oversight processes, following two indictments in the United States against the Adani conglomerate."

CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has given Zero-hour Notice and demanded Special Financial assistance from the Union Government for Wayanad landslide Victims in Kerala.