ADGP Kashmir visits Amarnath shrine, reviews security arrangements

Srinagar, June 28 Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Wednesday visited Panjtarni and the Amarnath shrine and inspected the security measures implemented for a safe and smooth pilgrimage, officials said.

The ADGP, who was accompanied by a team of officers from various security agencies was briefed by the officers on ground about the deployment to meet any eventuality.

“ADGP Kashmir also inspected drone cameras that are being used for better surveillance of the site and advised the officers to make adequate use of these modern gadgets to further augment the security at important locations,” police said.

Vijay Kumar examined the security infrastructure, surveillance systems, and communication networks. He also interacted with the officers on the ground to understand their challenges and gather valuable insights to further enhance the security arrangements.

He inspected deployment of forces on the ground and instructed them for better coordination and joint efforts to achieve incident free and smooth Yatra.

He also instructed the officers that the conduct of the deployed personnel should be exemplary.

“During the joint survey, ADGP Kashmir and the officers thoroughly inspected the entire track and reviewed security arrangements from Panjtarni to the Holy Cave. They assessed the condition of the path, checked for any potential risks or obstacles, and reviewed the existing security measures in place,” police said.

