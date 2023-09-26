Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks action after Khalistani elements insult PM's cutout, burn Indian flag in Canada

New Delhi, Sep 26 Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday condemned the protests by Khalistani elements in Canada during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poster and cutouts were kicked by shoes and the Indian national flag was burnt.

The Congress leader demanded necessary action against the anti-India terrorists.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Chowdhury wrote: "Without mincing any word, I do strongly condemn the heinous act of Khalistani elements in Canada who even dared kicking a cardboard figure of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and burnt down Indian flag. Indian government should take all necessary measures against those anti-India terrorists."

His remarks came after Khalistani separatists held protests outside Indian diplomatic missions in Ottawa, Toronto, and Vancouver.

In Toronto, demonstrators burnt the Indian flag and hit with shoes a cardboard depicting Indian Prime Minister Modi.

Diplomatic relations between Canada and India have nosedived in last few weeks over the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently announced that intelligence agencies were investigating "credible allegations" linking Indian agents to the death of Nijjar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor