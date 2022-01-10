Administering of covid-19 'precaution doses' begins, frontline workers, senior citizens hail initiative

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant, India began administering 'precaution doses' to healthcare, frontline workers and senior citizens with comorbidities on Monday.

Beneficiaries have hailed the government's decision and said that it is a good initiative.

'I have got my precautionary booster dose. Everyone should get vaccinated. It is compulsory and it has no side effects. I have got covaxin," said Dharmendra Kumar Sharma, a beneficiary at RML hospital.

Mahendra Pandey, another beneficiary at RML Hospital said, "on March 30, I received my second dose of covaxin. Today I have got a booster dose. It is a good initiative of the government to give booster doses to the frontline workers and senior citizens with comorbidities especially at a time when there is a third wave of COVID."

"In such a situation, it will work as a shield to senior citizens and we welcome the government's decison wholeheartedly. My mother-in-law and I came to take the booster dose and we both didn't face any problem after the vaccination. It will provide immunity to us," he added.

Kamla Joshi, another beneficiary at RML hospital said, 'Today I have received my booster dose. It is a great move. We welcome this move. I am above 80 years old and I didn't face any problem after getting my dose'.

"We all need to take vaccines so that the spread of infection decreases. I have got the Covidshield vaccine. But anyone can take any vaccine. Both covidshield or covaxin are equally effective. There are slight chances of getting a fever after vaccination. But it doesn't mean that we get scared and do not take the vaccination. Frontline workers should take this dose as they are exposed constantly," said Dr Piyush Ranjan, a healthcare worker as well as a beneficiary at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Dr Promila Chaddha, an 84-year-old beneficiary at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, 'The booster dose is a must for health workers. I have received the covidshield vaccine. I didn't face any symptoms after taking the booster dose'.

Similarly, Dr Alka Prasad, another frontline worker and a beneficiary at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, 'Booster dose is a must. It should have been given earlier, but nevertheless, it's a very good initiative by the government and we have all been vaccinated and it's essential'.

The online registration for 'precaution dose' on the Co-WIN platform began on Friday (January 8). The precaution dose can only be taken after nine months i.e., 39 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose.

In his address to the nation on December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the precautionary doses of vaccine will be started for healthcare, frontline workers and citizens above 60 years with co-morbidities starting January 10, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor