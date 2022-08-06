AEEE 2022 results to be out toady, check details

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will declare the results for Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering, (AEEE) 2022 today. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website amrita.edu.

The exam was held in computer-based mode. The exam was conducted in two shifts phase-1 exam was conducted from June 17 to June 19, 2022, and the phase-2 exam was conducted from July 31 to August 2, 2022. The exam consisted of 100 questions, carrying 300 marks.



Know how to check the results