Afghan national held at IGI Airport with fake Indian documents

New Delhi, June 21 An Afghan national, who arrived at IGI Airport's international terminal, was arrested for travelling on forged Indian documents, an official said.

Fake Indian documents including passport, Aadhaar, pan card and driving licence, have also been recovered from him.

The accused was identified as Esmat Khan alias Anwar Khan, a resident of Paktika in Afghanistan.

The officials said that he had obtained the documents fraudulently, which is being investigated.

According to the FIR, which is in possession with the , on May 24, Anwar Khan arrived from Kabul, Afghanistan on terminal-3 and approached for immigration clearance.

"During scrutiny of his travel document, it was found that he had fraudulently obtained an Indian passport thereby cheating Indian authorities. Further, it was revealed that he has obtained Indian documents - PAN card, driving licence and Aadhar card too," stated the FIR.

Earlier, he had used his Afghani passport during his arrival in India on October 24, 2017.

The FIR stated that further he has tried to cheat Indian immigration by submitting fake documents.

A case under sections 419 (whoever cheats by personation), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (Whoever fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any document which he knows or has reason to believe to be a forged) of the Indian Penal Code, 12 passport Act and 14 foreigners Act, was registered at IGI police station.



ssh/uk/

