Aftab Poonawala has no regret over the brutal murder of Shraddha Walker

Delhi Police will produce Aftab Amin Poonawala, the live-in partner and killer of Shraddha Walkar, in Delhi’s Saket Court on Thursday during which it will request the court to extend his remand. Delhi Police officials who have interrogated Aftab have said that despite committing such a heinous crime, he has shown no signs of regret or remorse and appears confident. Arrested earlier this week, Aftab Poonawala had killed Shraddha Walkar in May, but police got involved last month as her father came looking.

The parents had not been in touch with the young woman as they were opposed to her inter-religion (Hindu-Muslim) relationship. On May 18, their fight began over buying some household items. It escalated as some other issues came in and, sometime between 8 and 10 pm, Aftab Poonawala strangled Shraddha Walkar to death, sources in the police said. “He kept the body in the same room overnight, and then went to buy a knife and fridge the next day,” an officer told NDTV. Police have corroborated the events with statements from shopkeepers.He is alleged to have chopped up the body into 35 pieces, kept them in a fridge, and then dumped them in a jungle nearby over the next 18 days. Both worked in call centres and had been living together at least since last year, first near Mumbai, where they had met on dating app Bumble and then in Delhi since moving here in May this year.