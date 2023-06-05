After Balasore tragedy, goods train derails in Odisha's Bargarh

Bhubaneswar, June 5 Just three days after the triple train tragedy in Balasore, a goods train of a private company derailed in Odisha's Bargarh district, officials said on Monday.

As per initial reports, five wagons of a goods train of a private company carrying limestone derailed near Mendhapali in Bargarh. The derailment happened in early morning Monday on the private railway line connecting Dungri Limestone Mines and cement plant of ACC Bargarh.

However, any casualty or injury has not been reported so far. Police have already reached the spot and begun a probe.

"This is completely a narrow gauge siding of a private cement company. All the infrastructure, including rolling stock, engine, wagons, train track (narrow gauge) are being maintained by the company, only. There is no role of railways in this matter," East Coast Railway said in a press statement.

"There is a private narrow gauge rail line between Dungri Limestone Mines and the cement plant of ACC Bargarh. The line, wagons, loco all are private. It is in no way connected with the Indian Railways system," the statement clarified.

