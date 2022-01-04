'After becoming PM, brought New Delhi to Manipur's doorstep', Prime Minister Modi in Imphal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed previous governments for leaving Manipur "on its own" and said that he has brought the BJP-led Centre to the state's doorstep.

"There was a time when Manipur was left to be on its own. I came to Manipur multiple times before I became the PM. I knew the pain in your hearts. So, after 2014, I brought the entire Government of India to your doorstep," PM Modi said while addressing the public.

Lauding the people of Manipur for "forming a stable government" in the state, PM Modi said, "60 per cent of households in Manipur have got access to clean tap water through the Har Ghar Jal programme, reflecting the commitment of the 'double-engine' government."

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several developmental projects here today.

The Prime Minister said that Manipur has seen commendable success in various areas.

"1.80,000 houses have sanctioned under PM Awas Yojana, 4,25,000 people have benefitted under Ayushman Bharat Mission, 1.5 lakh free gas and 1.3 lakh free electricity connections have been provided," PM Modi said.

"30,000 houses now have toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission 5. 30 lakh free vaccine doses have been administered so far," the he added while saying that today, Manipur is becoming a symbol of a new culture of change.

PM Modi inaugurated 13 projects worth over Rs 1,850 crore and laid the foundation stone of nine projects worth around Rs 2,950 crore; spanning across sectors such as Road Infrastructure, Drinking Water Supply, Health, Urban Development, IT and more.

He also laid the foundation stone of construction of five National Highway Projects to be built at a cost of more than Rs 1,700 crore, with a cumulative length of more than 110 km.

( With inputs from ANI )

