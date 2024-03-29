After Congress, CPI Receives Income Tax Notice for Rs 11 Crore 'Dues' Over Use of Old PAN Card, Say Sources

The Communist Party of India received an income-tax notice to pay 'dues' of Rs 11 crore for using an old PAN card while filing tax returns during the last few years, sources told news agency PTI on Friday. The Left party is consulting its lawyers to challenge the notice of the tax authorities.

The sources also told PTI that the “dues” to be paid to the I-T department include penalties and interest due to authorities for “discrepancies” in the party's use of an old PAN card. “We are seeking legal assistance and consulting our lawyers,” a senior CPI leader told PTI.

Earlier on Friday, the IT department served a fresh notice of Rs 1,700 crore to the Congress for discrepancies in tax returns for previous years, dealing another blow to the cash-strapped party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The tax penalties and interest relate to discrepancies in tax returns for the years 2017-18 to 2020-21, the sources said. The fresh notice was received earlier this week. Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale has also claimed that he has received 11 I-T notices in the last 72 hours.