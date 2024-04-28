After heavy rain, water level in rivers & streams rises in Kashmir

Srinagar, April 28: Incessant rain during the last 24 hours has swollen all rivers and streams in Kashmir as authorities advised people in low-lying areas to be vigilant. Authorities have asked all field staff associated with emergencies like floods and inundation to be present at their places of duty.

J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo took a meeting on Thursday to review the preparedness of various departments dealing with emergencies arising out of the situation. The weather office has forecast the same conditions to continue till April 30 after which the overall weather is likely to improve.

A weather department advisory said, “On April 28 and 29, generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/snow (light snow over higher reaches) at most places with thunder/Lightning/Hailstorm/gusty winds at few places with the possibility of heavy rain over isolated places of Jammu & Kashmir is likely. On April 30, a generally cloudy sky and light rain with thunder in many places is expected."

“Farmers are advised to suspend farm operations till 30th April. Temporary disruption of traffic over higher reaches of Zojila, Sinthan Pass, Mughal Road, Razdan Pass, etc., is possible," said the MeT department. “Waterlogging in low-lying areas. Possibility of Landslides & shooting stones. Temporary increase in water level in Jehlum & tributaries and other local streams & nallahs is expected,” the advisory said.

