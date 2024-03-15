After Kala Jathedi, Gangster Yogesh Tunda Set to Marry Amid High Security

New Delhi: After the marriage of notorious gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, another gangster is all set to tie the knot Notorious gangster Yogesh Tunda, who is lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, is all set to get married. Yogesh Tunda is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend on Friday for which he has been granted parole for six hours by a court. Tunda's wedding will take place at the Arya Samaj temple in Delhi's Vikaspuri. Like Kala Jathedi, Yogesh Tunda has been brought to the Arya Samaj temple under tight security.

Killer of Tillu Tajpuria

A few months ago, notorious gangster Sunil Mann alias Tillu Tajpuria was brutally murdered in Tihar Jail, with Yogesh Tunda being the mastermind of the incident . Tunda had attacked Tillu Tajpuria along with two of his accomplices. Gangster Jitendra Gogi was murdered by Tillu Tajpuria in court. To avenge this, Tunda and his accomplices killed Tillu in jail. The CCTV footage of the incident set shockwaves through the nation.

Kala Jathedi's wedding under tight security

Just two days ago, notorious gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, who was involved in several serious crimes in Delhi and Haryana, got married to Madam Minz alias Anuradha Chaudhary, the lady don, in a marriage hall in Dwarka. The entire area was turned into a camp for their wedding. More than 100 police personnel were deployed with modern weapons to prevent any untoward incident. Pictures of the wedding have gone viral on social media.