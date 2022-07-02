After Kerala govt, victim also moves SC to cancel bail of actor Vijay Babu

Kochi, July 2 Four days after the Kerala government moved the Supreme Court seeking to cancel the bail of actor producer Vijay Babu in an alleged rape case filed by an upcoming actress, she has also filed a similar petition.

The victim has pointed out that the accused if is out on bail, might tamper with the evidence and hence his bail should be cancelled.

Actor-producer Babu, secured anticipatory bail from Kerala High Court in this case on June 22, while he was outside the country. The bail is also being challenged by the Kerala government.

According to the anticipatory bail conditions, Babu has been asked to appear before the police probe team while the police have been granted seven days between June 27 and July 3 to interrogate him. The police are using this time to take him to various places as part of evidence collection.

The court also asked him not to leave the state under any circumstances.

Babu got the anticipatory bail after almost two months of a long-drawn legal battle.

On April 22, an actress from Kozhikode filed a complaint in Ernakulam that she was raped and beaten by Babu several times in Kochi. She also accused him of sedating her before sexual abuse.

As the news surfaced, Babu appeared live on his social media handle claiming that he was the 'real victim' in this case, adding that he would take appropriate legal steps against the complainant whom he named.

The police, apart from the initial complaint, registered a second case against him for disclosing the name of the victim.

Babu, who had left the country after the actress filed a case against him, returned after the court gave him a temporary relief that he will not be arrested till his anticipatory bail plea is disposed and till then whenever the probe team seeks his presence, he should present himself before them, which he did.

