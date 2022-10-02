After mass exodus, leaky Congress boat about to overturn in Punjab

BY VISHAL GULATI

Chandigarh, Oct 2 With the mass exodus of leaders, comprising loyal and veteran lawmakers, and the sudden rise of the saffron brigade in Punjab, the weakened Congress, which faced a humiliating ouster at the hands of greenhorn Aam Aadmi Party

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor