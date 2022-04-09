After Mumbai now Gujarat reports its first case of the Covid XE variant

Gujarat on Saturday reports its first case of the Covid XE variant. The man is from New Alkapuri in Vadodara. The additional chief secretary Manoj Aggarwal confirmed this news. He is a 67-year-old man who got infected with the virus when he was traveling to Vadodara from Mumbai.

Aggarwal said, “Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre detected the XE variant in the patient 12 days ago. The sample was sent for confirmation as per INSACOG guidelines, to a Kolkata laboratory (DBT- National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG), Kalyani). The confirmation report of the XE variant was received Friday night. We are getting more details and trying to trace his close contacts."

Earlier on Wednesday, India's first case of coronavirus variant, XE was reported in Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday informed that "Results of 11th test under the Covid virus genetic formula determination - 228 or 99.13% (230 samples) patients detected with Omicron. One patient is affected by the 'XE' variant and another is affected by the 'Kapa' variant of COVID-19".

The patients detected with new variants have not shown any severe symptoms so far.