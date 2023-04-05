After Ram Navami violence, MHA issues strict guidelines for Hanuman Jayanti

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory to all states and union territories (UTs) over preparation for Hanuman Jayanti, asking them to ensure maintenance of law and order.The [state] governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society, MHA said.The advisory comes amid incidents of violence that were seen around Ram Navami, especially in parts of West Bengal and Bihar.

The Home Ministry has sought reports from Bihar and West Bengal after incidents of violence were reported in the state during Ram Navami celebrations. In West Bengal, during a Ram Navami rally in Howrah last Friday, there was large-scale violence that spilled over to a second day. A couple of days later, there was violence in Rishra, again during a Ram Navami procession, that saw a flare-up on Monday night.