After Sachin Tendulkar, Simon & Schuster to publish biopic of ex-NSG Commando and Spy, Lucky Bisht

Jaipur, June 29 Lucky Bisht, who has been a Jaipur student and who received the prestigious award of India's Best NSG Commando in 2009, is basking in pride as Simon & Schuster, one of the biggest publications of the world, is releasing his gripping biopic titled 'R.A.W. Hitman: The Real Story of Agent Lima' in the US on July 4 and in India on July 6

The book covers all interesting elements from his life and features, how he was hired by a secret service agency right after his schooling. Thereafter, he was sent to Israel for training for over two years. Again he was called in India and then sent to North East for a secret operation, thereafter he was sent to Congo, Baloch, etc where he worked under different IDs and then again came to India and joined NSG cover ID.

In 2010, Bisht was the personal security officer of the then Gujarat Chief Minister, Narendra Modi. Then in 2011, he was found accused of double murder when he was personal security officer of LK Advani and sent to jail. Eventually Bisht was shifted to 11 jails which included Tihar too and in 2014 he was released as no allegations against him proved true. He again joined the agency but then resigned in 2019 and since then has been working as a writer in Hindi film industry.

However, Bisht told IANS that he misses agency and might again go back as this world doesn’t appeal to him.

'R.A.W. Hitman: The Real Story of Agent Lima' delves into the life and career of Bisht, a former NSG Commando and Spy.

During his recent Jaipur trip, he says, I am very happy and feeling good that my biography is being launched by the largest publication house of the world Simon & Schuster. I am glad that the hardwork which I have done in the past is now coming in the front of the world in the form of this book.”

Bisht's story is the second biopic to be published by Simon & Schuster after Sachin Tendulkar. His work spanning across various government security agencies such as the Indian Army, Research and Analysis Wing, Special Forces, Assam Rifles, and leadership roles in missions conducted in different countries has been featured in the book ‘R.A.W. Hitman: The Real Story of Agent Lima' which is written by S Hussain Zaidi, a crime writer and a former investigative journalist.

Bisht says that it was in 2022, when he sat down for an exclusive interview with Zaidi, the conversation explored Bisht's life, career, and exploits across the globe as an agent for RAW (Research and Analysis Wing).

Bisht says, “Its for the first time that some agent has been tagged as R.A.W. Hitman. Also my picture with PM Narendra Modi at the back page has been approved by PMO, he says.

When asked about his biopic, Bisht expressed his gratitude to Simon & Schuster and Hussain Zaidi for giving him the opportunity to share his life story with readers worldwide. He stated, "I am humbled and honoured to have my story documented by such esteemed individuals. My hope is that 'R.A.W. Hitman' inspires and motivates readers to overcome challenges, pursue their dreams, and serve their country with unwavering determination."

'R.A.W. Hitman: The Real Story of Agent Lima' sheds light on the hidden world of intelligence and the unsung heroes who safeguard our nations, he says,

Bisht says, “After coming from jail in 2014, I joined Secret Services again and became a part of the largest operation of North East, Operation Sunrise. I shared my intelligence inputs in this operation which I got through my sources, to make this operation successful.

Zaidi and I connected via some known people. Gradually he came to know about my life and he felt that my own life story is better than those crime subjects. He expressed his interest to write about my life as it was an extraordinary life as a spy, he added.

Bisht says, “My father also served in the Indian Army. He was posted in Jaipur. I did my schooling from 1st Standard to High School at KV 5, Mansarovar. Most of my friends are from Jaipur only as after my high school I was selected in Secret Services and was sent to Israel for special training. I love Rajasthani food especially Dal, Bati, Churma. I love Jaipur Kachauri & Alwar Milk Cake. I spent my childhood in Jaipur hence a lot of childhood memories are associated with that place.”

When asked if he misses his agency working, he says, “Yes, Of course! During 16 years long service I worked on many missions with different cover IDs e.g. NSG Commando, Para Special Forces, Indian Army, etc. I got many friends who sacrificed their lives for this great country. They are not among us today but I remember them always.”

Through this book I would like to tell one thing to the readers that you should never lose hope in life in your toughest times. A lie could be bigger but the truth comes out one day. It takes time but it comes out for sure. One thing I learnt from the Agency is that "This isn't about who's the strongest. This is about not giving up," says Bisht.

His inspiration is PM Modi. “In 2010, I joined as a Security Officer to then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi. He got Z+ Security that time. I learnt many things from him. Nothing is bigger than Karma. In this age, he still works for 18 hours. I never saw him taking leaves. One more thing I noticed is that he has a sharp memory. He never forgets a person whom he met once. This thing happens only when you are meeting someone by heart. That's why he is not just Prime Minister of India today but emerged as a Global Leader,” says Bisht.

