After support to BJP, top MNS leader slams Raj Thackeray and quits

Mumbai, April 10 A day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray extended his unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling MahaYuti state government, a senior MNS leader abruptly quit after giving a polite piece of his mind to the party leadership, here on Wednesday.

In a detailed social media post titled, “Goodbye MNS!”, the party’s General Secretary Kirtikumar Shinde recounted his long association with the party, and warned that Raj Thackeray’s move “would not benefit the Marathi people”.

Pointing fingers at Raj Thackeray’s wavering stance on the Bharatiya Janata Party on various occasions, Shinde said in the 2019 elections, the MNS had declared war against BJP-Modi-Amit Shah, but “today, after 5 years, Raj has changed his political strategy at a very crucial moment in the country’s history”.

“The political analysts will tell how wrong he is and how right. Nowadays political leaders can play the role they want, whenever required. He enacted his role at the Gudi Padva rally and his political roles have completed an ‘unimaginable circle’. But the fighters (activists) who believe in their ideology are crushed. What about that?” demanded a peeved Shinde.

He alleged how in the past 10 years, the BJP has "literally destroyed the country", it came to power claiming transparency but is indulging in dictatorship with the ED, CBI and I-T probes being "used like a washing machine" to force political opponents to submission.

Shinde said in the frenzy of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Raj Thackeray had launched a tirade against the BJP through his ‘Laav Re Te Video’ (Play That Video) campaign.

“I used to attend all those rallies, wrote detailed articles giving facts and the thoughts he expressed against the BJP-Modi-Shah and made sincere efforts to convey his stand to more and more people,” added Shinde.

While current political compulsions may have necessitated Raj Thackeray to take sides with the BJP, “there is no possibility of any benefit to Maharashtra or Marathis from it”, and announced his resignation from the MNS.

Shinde also acknowledged the love and affection he got from Raj Thackeray and other MNS leaders all these years, and said he wanted to convey the same to him in a personal meeting, but “that’s not possible now”, appealed that his move should not be labelled as ‘rebellion’ by anybody, and signed off.

