After violent protests in Haryana's Palwal over Agnipath scheme, Internet suspended in Ballabhgarh

After the protest in Haryana's Palwal against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment of youths to armed forces turned violent, mobile internet and SMS services have been suspended in the Ballabhgarh area of neighbouring Faridabad district.

Haryana government on Thursday evening ordered the temporary suspension of mobile internet services all SMS services (including bulk SMS, excluding banking and mobile recharge), and all dongle services provided on mobile networks in Ballabhgarh area of Faridabad to maintain law and order and prevent the spread of any kind of rumours.

This order will remain in force for the next 24 hours.

The Department of Home Affairs, in a statement, said that there is a likelihood of causing tension, annoyance, obstruction or injury to persons, danger to human life and property, disturbance of public peace and tranquillity in Sub Division Ballabgarh of district Faridabad of the state of Haryana by the protesters, agitators, miscreants and antisocial elements, in view of the potential law and order situation aroused in adjourning district Palwal on account of new army recruitment policy.

"In order to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators, in the exercise of powers conferred upon me by virtue of Section 5 of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 to be read along with Rule (2) of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety ) Rules, 2017, Home Secretary, Haryana do hereby order the suspension of the mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (only bulk SMS 8, excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice call in the territorial jurisdiction of Sub Division Ballabgarh, district Faridabad of Haryana State. All telecom service providers of Haryana are hereby directed to ensure the compliance of this order," the statement added.

This order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of Sub Division Ballabgarh of district Faridabad in the state of Haryana and shall be in force for the next 24 hours with immediate effect of June 16 (22:00 hrs).

Protest erupted on Thursday in Haryana's Palwal against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment of youths to armed forces. Following this, the Police personnel deployed at the DC residence in Palwal resorted to aerial firing to warn protesters who were pelting stones at the residence.

Several police vehicles were torched, several roadways buses were damaged in stone-pelting and the National Highway 19 was also blocked. The Police used tear gas shells and fired in the air to control the mob.

Amid the protest, local authorities suspended Internet and SMS services for some time. It was withdrawn later. To keep the situation under control, Section 144 has been imposed in Palwal.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Agnipath recruitment scheme which provides an opportunity for Indian youth to serve in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces for a period of four years.

Agnipath scheme aims to make the Army a future-ready fighting force capable of meeting multiple challenges across the full spectrum of conflict, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande said on Tuesday.

It allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. Soldiers who are recruited under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

( With inputs from ANI )

