After Vivek Agnihotri proposes, MP CM to set up Kashmiri Pandit 'genocide' museum

Bhopal, March 25 A museum will be set up in Madhya Pradesh to commemorate genocide against the Kashmiri Pandit community, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.

The proposal to set up the museum came from the director of 'The Kashmir Files', Vivek Agnihotri, who was here on Friday.

Talking to the reporters, Agnihotri said he wants to set up a genocide museum in Bhopal, wherein people will know how Kashmiri Pandits faced the terror onslaught, and despite all the hardships they never took up arms in retribution.

"Kashmiri Pandits never asked their children to hold weapons or hate in their hearts despite facing so many atrocities. They prefer education and that is why all Kashmiri Pandits living in India or anywhere in the world are successful in life," Agnihotri said.

He further added that he has urged Chief Minister Chouhan to set up the museum in Bhopal so that the world knows the reality and takes lessons from it. "MP is a peaceful state and I am proud to belong to Bhopal. My wife is also from Indore," he added.

Responding to him, Chouhan said the Madhya Pradesh government will provide land and other facilities to set up the museum in Bhopal. "I had once visited Kashmir to attend a programme organised by Kashmiri Pandits in 2008. I have felt their pain. I assure you that the MP government will provide full support to set up a genocide museum in Bhopal," Chouhan said.

Vivek Agnihotri arrived in Bhopal on Friday to participate in the inaugural ceremony of the three-day Chitra Bharati Film Festival, which will begin this evening.

It is estimated that as many as 120 short films will be screened during this festival. The organisation has received a total 712 short films in 15 languages from 22 states.

