After wheat, now Central Government impose restrictions on flour export & other products

Following the ban on wheat exports, the central government has now imposed restrictions on flour exports. The Central Government will issue new guidelines on flour exports. According to the new guidelines, the export of flour will require the permission of the Inter-Ministerial Committee. These new guidelines will be implemented from 12 July 2022.

According to the notification issued by DGFT, the export of flour will be allowed after the approval of the Inter-Ministerial Committee set up for the export of wheat. According to the new notification of DGFT, export of flour, meal, semolina, whole meal flour, resilient flour has been banned. Depending on the quality of the wheat flour, different rules will be issued.

Earlier, the Center had banned wheat exports in May due to sharp rise in domestic wheat prices. After that, export ban has been imposed on flour and meal. Flour is becoming more expensive in the retail market due to the sharp rise in wheat prices. In the last one year, the price of flour has gone up by 13 to 15 per cent.

Earlier, the central government had banned the export of wheat in view of food security in the country following the fall in wheat production and rise in wheat prices. The Russia-Ukraine war led to a sharp rise in wheat prices.