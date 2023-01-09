Age is just a number for participants at Chhattisgarhiya Olympics

The three-day state level Chhattisgarhiya Olympics, which began on Sunday, has proved that age is just a number in sports as many elderly persons were spotted playing traditional games of the state in Raipur.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel started this initiative on October 6, 2022 with an aim to promote the traditional sports of the state. A total of 14 competitions, including Gilli Danda, Pittool, Sankhali, Langdi Daud, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Rassa Kashi and Banti were organised under it.

The competition was played in six different age groups and elderly persons were seen participating with great enthusiasm.

Fifty-seven-year-old 'Kho-Kho' player, Jaldhar Yadav, a resident of Pihrid village, Shakti district, said, "I am a farmer and I have three boys and one girl. Today, I am playing Kho-Kho at this age to inspire the little kids to play the traditional game and to increase their participation in it."

"In student life, I used to play many sports but in this age playing sports is a very difficult task but I am showing my talent at this age to encourage youth. We have arrived here from Pihrid gram panchayat to play kho-kho in the state level Chhattisgarhiya Olympic Competition," he added.

Another 56-year-old Kho-Kho player, Babulal Dheevar said, "I am a sports teacher, so I know the importance of sports. I teach sports in Shishu Mandir and today my trained players are participating in state level competitions. When I came to know about the Chhattisgarhiya Olympics then I also thought of participating in this competition."

52-year-old team Captain Ashok Jaltare said, "Our Kho-Kho team has reached here in state level competition after putting a lot of effort in winning at village level, at the district level and the divisional level. Under the guidance of our district collector Nupur Rashi Panna, we worked hard and reached here. We will do our best in the coming competitions."

( With inputs from ANI )

