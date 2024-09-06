Agni-4 Ballistic Missile Successfully Launched by Defence Ministry in Odisha

The Defence Ministry said that it successfully launched the Agni-4 Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile from the Integrated Test Range in Odisha's Chandipur on Friday, September 6. The launch, conducted under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, validated all the missile's operational and technical parameters.

The Agni-4 missile, which boasts a range of approximately 4,000 kilometres, can strike targets across much of mainland China. It is a two-stage missile powered by solid propellant and designed to carry a payload of up to 1,000 kg, making it suitable for both nuclear and conventional warheads.

#JustIn | A successful launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, #Agni4, was carried out from Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha today. The launch successfully validated all operational & technical parameters. It was conducted under the aegis of Strategic Forces… — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) September 6, 2024

