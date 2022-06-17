Agnipath scheme: Total of 200 train services affected due to ongoing agitation

A total of 200 train services have been affected due to the ongoing agitation; 35 train services stand cancelled while 13 have been short terminated, throughout the country.



8 train services have been affected due to ongoing students' agitation at various stations over East Central Railway jurisdiction; 12335 Malda Town - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express & 12273 Howrah - New Delhi Duronto Express cancelled, said Ekalabya Chakraborty, CPRO.

The Agnipath scheme announced by the central government for recruitment of youth in the army has been strongly opposed by the youth in the states of Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Demonstrations have started in various places after Defense Minister Rajnath Singh announced the Agneepath scheme. Now, for the third day in a row, the agitation has turned violent and the situation is getting out of hand. In Bihar, there is strong opposition to the scheme. Also on Friday, young people took to the streets in several parts of the state to protest against the scheme. In Lakhisarai and Samastipur, angry protesters set fire to trains. They also vandalized the railway station.

In Telangana, Secunderabad railway station was vandalised and a train was set ablaze by agitators who are protesting against Agnipath Recruitment Scheme. Violent protests have also affected railway services and disrupted traffic. Protests have affected road transport as well as railways. According to the information received, a large number of youths had gathered at Lakhisarai station. They vandalized the station. Protesters set fire to Vikramshila superfast train between Delhi and Bhagalpur. Many compartments were burnt in this fire. He also vandalized luggage at the railway station.

Even in Madhya Pradesh, there is strong opposition to the Agnipath scheme. The youth had blocked the highway. In Indore, more than 150 youths are protesting against the scheme. Protests were held in several districts. Trains were stopped at Jehanabad, Buxar and Nawada to oppose the Agneepath project. Violent protests continue in Chapra and Munger after road arson. Protesters say the government should reverse the decision. Protests are being held in 17 districts of Bihar.