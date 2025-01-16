Agra Bakery Blast: Several Workers Receive Burn Injuries in Explosion at Medley Bakers in UP; Disturbing Video Goes Viral

Several workers received burn injuries in a blast at a bakery in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Thursday afternoon, January 16. According to initial reports, more than six workers at the Medley Bakers have sustained injuries. All the injured have been rushed to the hospital.

The condition of several individuals is reported to be critical. The local police have reached the spot to investigate the incident. The police officials said that the incident occurred in the Hariparvat Pushpvihar area, and the reason for the blast was suspected to be an LPG cylinder.

WARNING! Video May Distrubed Viewers

Videos shared on social media show grievously injured worker battling for life as their body parts were burned in the blast. According to the Jagran.com report, there was a boiler explosion in the bakery situated in Hariparvat's Transport Nagar. The blast took place at around 1 PM on Thursday.

On receiving the information, the fire brigade and local police reached the spot. The fire brigade started trying to extinguish the fire.