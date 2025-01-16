Rajasthan: Chemical Tanker Catches Fire After Overturning on Delhi-Jaipur Highway (Watch Video)
Published: January 16, 2025
A chemical tanker exploded into flames after overturning on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway near Kotputli in Rajasthan in the early hours of Thursday, January 16. Dramatic visuals shared by the news agency PTI show chaotic scenes as massive fire erupted from the vehicle.
Tanker Overturned on Delhi-Jaipur Highway
VIDEO | A chemical tanker overturned on Delhi-Jaipur highway and a fire broke out causing a huge traffic jam near Kotputli, Rajasthan. More details are awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 16, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Ki7TuUN97Q
The incident led to disruptions in vehicular traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, with emergency services rushing to the spot to control the blaze and clear the area. Further details on how the accident took place and how many people got injured are awaited.