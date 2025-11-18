Agra-Lucknow Expressway Accident: Three Killed, 26 Injured As Bus From Delhi Overturns Near Araoul

A double-decker bus overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the early hours of Tuesday, November 18, leaving three persons dead and 26 others injured. The bus was on its way to Siwan in Bihar from Delhi when the accident occurred around 3.00 am.

Araula District Magistrate Jitendra (DM) Pratap Singh said, unfortunately, last night a bus number PR21P9389 departed from Kashmiri Gate in Delhi at 8 PM on Tuesday. The double-decker bus has a sleeper and seating. "Around 3:15 AM, at kilometre 216 of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, the bus unfortunately overturned, resulting deaths of three passengers and 26 others injured," he added.

Singh said two people are still in serious condition at are receiving treatment at the ICU ward of the hospital. Postmortem will be carried out for the three died people. He said as, according to bus passengers, the driver was fatigued, and people also warned them.

"Rescue teams reached the spot immediately and shifted the injured to the nearby Community Health Centre from where 15 seriously injured passengers were later referred to Lala Lajpat Rai (Hallet) Hospital," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Bilhaur) Manjay Singh told the news agency PTI.