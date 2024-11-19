Agra-Lucknow Expressway Accident Video: Two Bikers Killed, Dozens Injured As Dense Smog Leads To Massive Pile-Ups in Uttar Pradesh

Two motorcyclists were killed, and several others were injured in separate road accidents due to smog on the road, which led to a pileup of vehicles on the Agra-Lucknow expressway in Firozabad and Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning, November 19.

According to the NDTV report, a truck rammed into another vehicle from behind on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway due to low visibility. In another incident, a passenger bus that was travelling from Panipat to Mathura hit them from behind due to low visibility amid smog. About a dozen passengers in the bus were injured and rushed to hospital. Police reached the pile-up spot and started clearing the way.

In Firozabad, on the Agra-Lucknow expressway, around six vehicles, including trucks, cars, and bikes, hit the broken truck from behind due to low visibility. Several were injured and rushed to Saifai Medical College and hospital for treatment, while one was admitted to Shikohabad Hospital.

Firozabad, UP: Thick fog on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway led to multiple collisions with a broken DCM. Several car occupants were injured and sent to Saifai Medical College, while one was admitted to Shikohabad Hospital. The incident occurred near Nasirpur Cut



November 19, 2024

"Two trucks were parked, and my car collided with them. Due to the fog, I couldn't see, and my car crashed," said a local.

A speeding truck hit a bike from behind, leading to the biker's death in Bulandshahr. Men identified as Mansharam, a resident of Mainpuri, died on the spot after the truck rammed his bike due to low visibility on National Highway-34. Another road tragedy occurred near Badaun when an unidentified vehicle hit the bike of Santosh Singh, a teacher who was on his way to the school in Mau. Ten other people have been injured in similar crashes in the area.