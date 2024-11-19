Punjab Road Accident: Van Carry Hospital Patients Collide; Seven Children Injured Including Driver (Watch Video)

In a concerning incident, a school van carrying young students collided, injuring seven children along with the driver and the conductor. The mishap involved a total of nine individuals, including two adults— the driver and the helper— and seven kids.

The Senior Medical Officer (S.M.O.) overseeing the treatment provided an update, stating, "Two children have been referred for a precautionary CT scan, while the others, including the driver, are stable and under observation. The driver will also undergo a CT scan. The situation is under control."Emergency services quickly responded, ensuring the injured received prompt medical attention. The cause of the collision is currently under investigation.

Mansa, Punjab: A school van carrying patients collided, injuring seven children, including the driver and conductor.



The S.M.O. of the hospital says, "A total of 9 people were involved in the accident, including 2 adults, 1 driver, 1 helper, and 7 kids. Two kids have been… pic.twitter.com/63xU8kvhnl — IANS (@ians_india) November 19, 2024

In recent times, the number of road accidents in Punjab have decreased drastically. The deployment of the Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF), Punjab Police’s highway safety unit, has resulted in a 45.55% reduction in road accident fatalities in the state since its launch earlier this year. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who conceptualised the SSF, launched the force in January 2024 with the goal of creating a dedicated road safety patrol for Punjab’s roads and highways.

The SSF’s responsibilities include acting as first responders at accident scenes to minimise rescue and transport times for victims. Besides road safety, the SSF has contributed to law enforcement, recovering 6 kg of opium, a pistol, and a 12-bore rifle during route patrolling. Additionally, cash amounting to Rs 58,45,914 and three mobile phones have been returned to the families of accident victims. Mann launched the SSF on January 26 at the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) headquarters in Jalandhar. The 1,600-strong unit is the first of its kind in the country and covers a 5,500 km network of national and state highways in Punjab.