Agra: Rs 40 Crore Seized from Chappal Traders in Income Tax Raid

Agra: The Income Tax Department on Sunday morning raided a chappal trader in Agra on suspicion of tax evasion. The authorities seized Cash worth Rs 40 crore during the raid. However, officials said the number will likely go up as the notes are still counted.

Income Tax officials on Sunday raided three chappal traders in Agra. A large amount of unaccounted wealth was found in their possession. When counting the massive pile of money, officials called bank officials and staff to count the notes.



Cash of Rs 40 crore had been counted by the end of the day. Sources said the figure is likely to go up further as the remaining cash is being counted. Officials are yet to give any information about the exact number of traders who were raided.