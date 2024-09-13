Agra Shocker: 11-Year-Old Patient Raped in Medical College, Doctor Arrested

A junior doctor at Sarojani Naidu Medical College and Hospital has been arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl. The incident occurred in the pediatric department, where the girl was admitted for treatment.

According to the reports, the girl, who was initially admitted to the emergency ward on September 6 due to high fever, was transferred to the pediatric department the following day. On Tuesday night, the junior doctor, identified as Dilshad Hussain, allegedly called the girl into his chamber and sexually assaulted her. The girl managed to escape and informed her mother.

Read Also | Bihar Nurse Cuts Off Doctor's Genitals with Blade to Escape Gang-Rape Attempt

An FIR has been lodged against Hussain under sections 64(2) and 65(2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the POCSO Act. “The doctor has been arrested, and further investigation is ongoing,” police said.

The doctor has been suspended, and a committee has been formed to investigate the case, according to Dr. Prashant Gupta, Principal of Sarojani Naidu Medical College and Hospital.

"The girl was admitted in the pediatric department of the college. She is 11-year-old and the junior doctor has been suspended after the incident. A committee has been formed to investigate the case," Dr Gupta told PTI.