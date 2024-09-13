Bihar Nurse Cuts Off Doctor's Genitals with Blade to Escape Gang-Rape Attempt

After the Kolkata's trannie doctor rape and murder case many such cases of sexual assault and gang rapes are coming out. Recently a Nurse to was about to be a victim of the gang rape in Bihar hospital by doctors escaped by making cut on the private part of an assaulter with a blade. police claimed that one of the assaulters was a doctor and also severed as the RBS health care center admin in Gangapur under the Musrighararari police station limits in Samastipur district.

According to the report, a nurse was allegedly assaulted while completing her shift at the hospital when Dr. Sanjay Kumar and two associates attempted to rape her, reportedly while under the influence of alcohol. The nurse managed to escape by inflicting a cut on Dr. Kumar's genitals using a blade. She then fled to a nearby field, where she was able to call the police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Pandey stated that a team was promptly dispatched to the hospital, resulting in the arrest of the three individuals involved. Alongside Dr. Kumar, the other suspects were identified as Awadhesh Kumar and Sunil Kumar Gupta.

DSP Kumar praised the nurse for her remarkable presence of mind and courage during the ordeal, noting that the assailants had disabled the CCTV cameras and locked the hospital from the inside prior to the attempted assault.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Horror: Woman Arrested for Murdering 3-Year-Old Boy, Body Found in Washing Machine

During their initial investigation, police recovered the blade used by the nurse, blood-stained clothing, a liquor bottle, and three mobile phones. The authorities reported that the three men had been drinking before the incident, and they would face charges under prohibition laws in light of the dry state declaration in Bihar.