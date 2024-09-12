Tamil Nadu Horror: Woman Arrested for Murdering 3-Year-Old Boy, Body Found in Washing Machine

A tragic incident has come to light in Radhapuram, Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, where a three-year-old boy was murdered out of enmity with a neighbor. The accused woman strangled the child, concealed his body in a sack, and hid it in a washing machine. The police are investigating the case and have arrested her.

According to the Indian Express the boy's family, who live and work in Radhapuram, reported him missing after he failed to return from a nearby Anganwadi school. Despite searching for hours and scouring local water bodies, the parents could not find him and subsequently filed a complaint at the Radhapuram police station.

During the investigation, the police learned that the boy had been seen at a neighbor's house. They questioned a 40-year-old woman, whose statements raised suspicions. Upon further investigation and a search of her home, they discovered the boy's lifeless body hidden in the washing machine. The body was then sent to the government hospital in Radhapuram for a post-mortem examination.