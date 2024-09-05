Tamil Nadu: 31-Year-Old Doctor Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Minor Girls at School Hostel in Trichy

A 31-year-old doctor government doctor was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting minor girls at a hostel affiliated with a government-aided school in Tamil Nadu's Trichy. The accused, identified as Dr S Samson Daniel, was booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Daniel's mother, S. Grace Sagayarani (54), the school's headmistress, was also taken into custody for allegedly helping to cover up the offenses. They were sent to 3-day judicial custody. Dr Daniel, from Palakkarai in Trichy, was employed at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Anbil near Lalgudi.

Dr Daniel frequently visited the hostel on the pretext of conducting health checkups. During these visits, he is accused of inappropriately touching girls aged between five and ten. The abuse was reported to the childline helpline, 1098, by a concerned parent.

Following the report, District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Rahul Gandhi, District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) Vijayalakshmi, and two social workers visited the hostel on 2 August 2024. They interviewed 42 children, who revealed that Dr. Daniel had been assaulting them during his health checkups over the past few months.